Porsche Taycan 4S is More Affordable and Comes With up to 563 HP

Porsche’s newest addition to its electric sports car range is the Taycan 4S, a four wheel masterpiece that takes the Taycan to a completely new level. Its price tag will be more affordable than the Turbo and Turbo S versions and even though it’s slightly less powerful, it will still offer plenty of power and fun.

The new Porsche Taycan 4S will benefit from 522 hp, with an optional Performance Battery Plus package, raising the power output in overboost up to 563 hp. Starting at a base price of $103,800 ($110,380 for the Performance Battery Plus model), Porsche’s newest model is already up for orders, with the first deliveries expected to start sometime next January in Europe and in the spring in the United States.

The new Taycan 4S will come with a standard 79.2 kWh battery pack and a total range of 252 miles (405 km). The Performance Battery Plus package will get you 93.4 kWh, thus increasing the driving range up to 287 miles (462 km). Maximum charging capacity is 225 kW for the standard battery pack and 270 kW for the Performance Battery Plus version.

When it comes to the most obvious performance test, both Taycan 4S versions hit the 62 mph (100 km/h) mark in 4.0 seconds, with a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). Power is distributed through a rear mounted two-speed transmission and two electric motors, one on each axle. The Taycan benefits of an all-wheel drive.

The exterior comes with an aero-optimized 19 inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers, plus a black finish on the front apron, side sills and rear diffuser. The interior is mainly the same as in the Turbo and Turbo S, and comes with a curved digital instrument cluster, a central 10.9 inch infotainment display and an optional passenger display.

Leather upholstery is standard for some parts and the seats come with an eight-way electric adjustment.