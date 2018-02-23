Sit Back, Relax and Enjoy the Good Life at Fairmont Banff Springs

Resting at the foot of the picturesque Canadian Rockies, the mesmerizing Fairmont Banff Springs looks simply dreamy no matter what season we’re in. This incredible hotel sits right at the base of Alberta’s majestic Rocky Mountains, offering the utmost luxury and comforts in the heart of the wilderness, in Canada’s wonderful Banff National Park.

Fairmont Banff Springs was beautifully styled after a Scottish Baronial Castle so it’s far from being rustic. This high-end retreat manages to complement its stunning surroundings in the most stunning way possible, with snow-covered pine trees, imposing mountains and beautiful lakes setting the bar quite high.

But Fairmont Banff Springs offers much more than deluxe accommodations and excellent service; a visit to the hotel’s Willow Stream Spa could be the cherry on top of your stay here, with an impressive spa menu, featuring mineral baths that are ideal for soothing your muscles and getting you completely relaxed. That seems the perfect ending to a great day, but what about the rest?

Well, guests get to wake up every morning and experience a timeless design here, while the crisp mountain air and sweeping views will make you fall in love with this place foverer. If you want a little bit of action, you could always go hiking, ice skating, or even skiing at one of three nearby resorts.

At the end of the day, a delicious cocktail and an equally stimulating dining experience might also get you closer to that unforgettable vacation experience.