FiftyOne Bikes Designed a Custom Bicycle For Conor McGregor

Dublin-based bike manufacturer FiftyOne Bikes is pretty well known for handcrafting outrageous bespoke bikes, and that’s exactly what we are dealing with today. The custom bike shop has designed and developed a special bike for the tough UFC fighter Conor McGregor, a fitting gift for a man convinced that hard work always pays off.

Conor McGregor’s life is a busy one, with his intense training regime including boxing, rowing, running, sparring and – yes, of course – cycling. FiftyOne Bikes decided that the 29-year-old deserves a custom carbon bike that represents his winning attitude, and we couldn’t agree more. May we have one in the same color?

As we wait for an answer, we’ll take a closer look at this bike’s hand-built deep black frame, complemented by hand-applied 24-carat gold leaf. The frame was actually built according to the UFC’s star’s bespoke measurements. A distinctive design was also imagined to match the style of the professional athlete, including a ghost paint effect that displays both his name and his “Notorious” moniker.

The custom Crankbros flat pedals, finished in black and gold, were chosen to complete this stunning project and make the owner happy. This sounds like a gift, although some of you may be also interested in purchasing an equally impressive bike.