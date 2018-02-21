10 Amazing Restaurants with Breathtaking Views

A perfect culinary delight starts when the meal is cooked and served but it doesn’t end there. There’s much more to it. It encompasses the surroundings, the setting of the restaurant, the furniture and the overall interior design, the attitude of the waiters and the view.

Food tastes better with a great view don’t you think? We would say that everything is better with a great view, so a restaurant with a wonderful panorama will always enhance the senses, making your perception of the dishes’ taste a lot finer. But at the same time it will make your wallet thinner. You know how it goes – great well known restaurant, amazing delicious food, mesmerizing panorama over the city, clients never stop coming so the prices go up. Natural selection, right? For the wallets we mean.

It’s a sure thing that this kind of places become very popular landmarks of the cities, attracting lots of curious and hungry tourists from all over the world. If you’re one of them, read on and find out which are the top 10 Restaurants with a Great View:

10. Ristorante Grotta Palazzese in Puglia, Italy

Carved out of limestone rocks and offering a wonderful view over the Adriatic Sea, the Ristorante Grotta Palazzese in Puglia, Italy is a place not to be missed. The complex includes a hotel and two restaurants, The New Sea Lounge and The Summer Cave.

Located at a higher level, The New Sea Lounge offers an amazing panoramic view of the sea and the rocks while at the same time welcoming clients in a perfect indoor setting for a romantic or business meeting for any season. The Summer Cave on the other hand is set lower down in a stunning outdoor setting right above the sea washed rocks. Opened only from May to October, the cave has a long history, dating back to the 18th century, and has seen many banquets held by nobles of those past eras.

9. Andronis in Santorini, Greece

The Andronis Boutique Restaurant in Santorini, Greece combines one of the most impressive views of the Mediterranean sea with some of the most delightful selections of Greek cuisine.

Santorini brings together the flavors of Alexandria, Constantinople and Smyrna into a new concept, the Greek Nouvelle Cuisine, which is one of the healthiest diets in the whole world apparently. The exclusive restaurant is open not only to the guests of the hotel but to outside guests as well and promises to offer a culinary experience that you won’t forget soon.

8. Crater Lodge in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area of Tanzania

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area is a beautiful region near Arusha, in the Crater Highlands of Tanzania. The Ngorongoro Crater is a large volcanic caldera formed almost three million years ago. What do you think could have been built there if not a Lodge?

The Crater Lodge offers an astonishing view of the crater and combines the Maasai designs of natural luxury with an aesthetic inspired by baroque castles adorned with brocade sofas, gilt mirrors, beaded chandeliers and paneled walls to offer a unique experience. They don’t focus on the culinary experience, but the dining lounge has one of the greatest views on Earth.

7. Ithaa Undersea Restaurant on the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Meaning ‘mother of pearl’, the Ithaa Undersea Restaurant is a special place which impresses with its location more than with anything else. Situated on the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, in the Republic of Maldives, the restaurant was built five meters below the sea level in the Alif Dhaal Atoll.

With a capacity of 14 persons and a transparent roof with a 270 degree view of the underwater environment, the Ithaa Undersea Restaurant is the first one of its kind in the world. It was designed by M. J. Murphy Ltd from New Zealand and was opened in April 2005. The menu changed throughout the years and now it mainly serves European dishes with Asian influences. But if you ever get there, we don’t think that the food selection will matter too much.

6. Le Panoramic in Chamonix, France

What about having a snack while admiring the highest peak of Europe with its 4,808 meters above sea level? What if could do that from a nice and cozy restaurant without ever needing to climb the snow capped peaks around? Well, Le Panoramic restaurant in Chamonix, France offers just that. Having a lunch or a snack while admiring the view of Mont Blanc.

The restaurant was built on the summit of Brevent and can be accessed the easy way, via cable car or gondola, so you need not worry about the hard effort of climbing too much. Le Panoramic it’s open only for snacks and lunch, so it can be a good option for your lunch break while skiing in Chamonix.

5. El Farallon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

The restaurant El Farallon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico is located on top of a bluff in the Capella Pedregal Hotel offering the greatest view in the region. On top of that, the owners have made sure that the standards of excellence for the culinary experience rise high as well.

Since it’s situated in a region with fresh food at their disposal, El Farallon serves seafood supplemented by delicacies such as chocolate clams, parrot fish, yellowtail, sea bass and many other.

4. Soho House in West Hollywood, USA

Situated in the western part of Hollywood, the Soho House is an exquisite restaurant which only allows clients from their club membership. With an astonishing view over Los Angeles and its comfortable vintage sofas, rooftop garden dining, sitting room and club bar, Soho House West Hollywood it’s definitely one of the most exclusive and extravagant restaurants on our list.

Their food selection is great and varied and they’ve got available breakfast and weekend brunches and even late night options. The cuisine is divided between Contemporary American foods and drinks and a Middle Eastern restaurant using local ingredients.

3. Le Jules Verne in Paris, France

Nestled right on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, Le Jules Verne is a gorgeous Michelin-starred restaurant, offering an exceptional view of Paris and led by the renowned chef Alain Ducasse. Dining here will easily prove to be an unforgettable experience, a step outside of time and space.

The classic French cuisine was supplemented with a contemporary touch using only products and ingredients from local suppliers to ensure the freshest and best taste they could offer. Le Jules Verne is more than a restaurant, in the evening becoming a private and sensual place, making one get lost in reverie and wonderful memories.

2. Sirocco in Bangkok, Thailand

Located in Bangkok, Thailand, at the 63rd floor, on the rooftop the Dome, Sirocco is the highest alfresco restaurant in the world, so you can imagine the view it’s ravishing. The restaurant set the standard for five-star dining in Thailand, so you can expect everything to be just flawless.

They offer dishes created by Chef Gonzalo Ruiz using ingredients from Europe and Asia, and the ambience completes the dining experience with notes of Jazz music and a lounge vibe. Top that with a carefully selected wine menu and an impeccable serviece and you’ll have the perfect dining experience. That is, if you’re not afraid of heights.

1. Altitude at Shangri-La in Sydney, Australia

Altitude, as it name suggests, offers the ideal view of the Sydney Harbor in Sydney, Australia. It’s located at the 36th floor, has space for only 18 persons and the floor to ceiling windows will leave you speechless at the sight around.

From the menu you can expect only the finest Australian cuisine and a wine list to match it. If you’re there on weekend, they’ll even go over the top and amaze their guests with some special dishes. Considering the fact that there’s space for only 18 persons, expect Altitude to be exclusive and quite expensive.