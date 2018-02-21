There’s Nothing Like The BMW M4 Convertible Edition 30 Jahre

BMW M is celebrating three decades of wind in our hair, excitement, and all-around automotive brilliance with the introduction of a very special vehicle – the BMW M4 Convertible Edition 30 Jahre – that will be produced in a limited run of just 300 units.

Available exclusively in Macao Blue or Mandarin II yellow, this limited-edition gem displays a unique look thanks to a special High Gloss Shadow Line trim on the grille, side vents, and its M4 badges, courtesy of BMW Individual. The exclusive 20″ matte Orbit Grey alloys make this convertible even more stunning and rest assured, things look equally impressive on the inside.

Each of the 300 units features two-tone Merino leather seats with contrast stitching, not to mention special floor mats and carbon fiber trim. There are also “30 Jahre Edition” door sill plates that make it obvious we are dealing with a special BMW vehicle.

On the technical side, it is worth mentioning that this BMW benefits from the M Competition package as standard. This means a more direct steering ratio, an Adaptive M Suspension, an Active M differential, as well as an M Sport exhaust system. The upgraded 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder aims to please and 450 PS should be more than enough to get the driver smiling.