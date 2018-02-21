Curve Appeal is the World’s First 3d Printed Freeform House

The future is here, and it looks great! 3D printing has got us very excited in these last couple of years, with the latest developments including motorcycle frames, car parts and many other goodies entering production and captivating our imagination. Sky’s the limit and right now we get to talk about the world’s first freeform 3D-printed home – Curve Appeal.

Designed by WATG Urban, the futuristic home is scheduled to begin construction this year and will be the first of its kind. Curve Appeal features a complex blend of curved lines and angles, just as its name suggests, but it was also meant to provide owners with a strong connection to nature, through its open-plan living spaces and optimal natural light.

Inspired by the Case Study Houses imagined between 1945 and 1966, the modern-day 3D-printed home will make use of as little construction materials as possible. 3D specialists at Branch Technology also got involved with the project, thus making sure a sophisticated structure would come to life.

Curve Appeal might just be the next evolutionary step in the world of modern residential design. Aside from being aesthetically pleasing, this unique house also boasts structural rigidity and an overwhelming sense of boundless living. We don’t know anything about potential purchase costs yet, but if you’ve ever dreamed about living in a futuristic home, this is probably as good as it gets.

