Hautlence Vortex Gamma Tron Promises Superpowers

I’m not sure about you, but that’s exactly how I feel upon seeing this mesmerizing timepiece that comes to life at night – empowered.

Some of you may remember that in 1982 Steven Lisberger created TRON, a blockbuster movie which went on to achieve cult status – most of you will remember the more recent Tron: Legacy version, but that’s beside the point. I will, however, ask a question: do you remember if any of the characters in that magical universe were wearing a watch around their wrists?

The Hautlence Vortex Gamma Tron aims to be just that kind of watch, matching the graphic digital universe and the overall TRON theme.

Inspired by the iconic movie, this stunning watch is composed of six 3D sapphire crystals complemented by a white case, with blue edges and glow-in-the-dark powers. Please note the brand’s Möbius symbol, which also glows at the center of the dial. The in-house HL2.0 self-winding puts everything in motion and thanks to a transparent sapphire glass you could admire all its inner workings in action.

The Vortex Gamma Tron displays a bold 52 mm white case, with the crown done in titanium – it’s water resistant to 30 m, but I can’t seem to remember anyone diving in the TRON universe. Either way, we also have to have to mention the 92 jewels, 18,000 vph and a decent power reserve of 40 hours.

Satin-brushed, hand-drawn and hand-bevelled, this watch is also mirror polished and features charcoal grey ruthenium coating, offering a unique approach to time telling. The white high-tech fabric with blue top stitching and hand-sewn rolled-edges, plus a titanium folding clasp will add up to the beauty of this astonishing 170,000 Swiss Francs watch. Is it time for a new TRON already?