Four Seasons and NetJets Unveil the Ultimate Ski Adventure

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts has teamed up with private jet-charter company NetJets to help you go from ski slope to ski slope with ease and in complete style and comfort. The five-star hotel brand has announced this partnership with NetJets late last year, offering together three bespoke itineraries, including a jaw dropping private jet ski adventure.

Spreading over 6 days, this ski adventures takes you from Jackson Hole to Vail, and it was specially designed to avoid the crowds and skip the lines in some of the most popular ski destinations in the United States. Up to 14 guests are encouraged to go on-board the NetJets Challenger 650 on an unforgettable trip that will be available until the last snow of the season.

The first stop on this amazing ski adventure will be at the Teton Mountains, where the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole is well known for its unique ski-in/ski-out location. Here, guests could take advantage of a special first-tracks program, which allows a select few early runs before the mountain opens to the public – custom designed skis and a private lesson with Olympic gold medalist Tommy Moe are also part of this package.

Rest assured, there are many other things you could to do here, like experiencing the private wildlife safari with aerial views, snowmobiling through Yellowstone’s secluded pockets, or tasting free-range buffalo and delicious Utah cheeses inside chef Michael Gorlaski’s warm-hued Westbank Grill.

Better yet, when you head to Four Seasons Resort Vail, guests will be able to explore the town’s legendary back bowls, sled riding with champion Alaskan Huskies, heli skiiing, or simply chill out and enjoy pampering spa treatments or savor the world class dishes from the Flame restaurant. Either way, you’re in for an unforgettable experience.

