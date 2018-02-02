Serge Bueno Creates Restoration Art With The Majestic Bernadet

Serge Bueno has an affinity for the 1930’s ‘majestic’ motorcycle craze, but no one was expecting that particular interest to result in such a beautiful madness. This is the Majestic Bernadet, an incredible motorcycle influenced by the art deco movement and restored into a fully-functioning example of automotive art.

Originally designed by Georges Roy, an engineer with a distaste for popular tubular frames, this classic bike features a monocoque chassis with sheet steel, that also housed the drive train. It was revealed at the 1929 Paris Motor Show, and it was immediately declared a success even though the sales in the next couple of years weren’t as great as expected.

This modern-day revival of the classic motorcycle was inspired by a bike that was part of Serge Bueno’s family for more than three decades. The two-wheeler required quite a lot of work and attention to detail before ending up looking like this. Putting its rusted bodywork back together was a real challenge, because there were no parts available from the manufacturer – photographs had to do.

Nonetheless, this bike is dropping jaws left and right, with the French bike specialist Bernadet adding a special touch as well. As you have probably noticed by now, the bike is joined by a charming sidecar that helps the biker to share this wonderful experience with someone close. Would you like to go for a ride?