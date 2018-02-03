An Emerald Along the Beach – Rosewood Phuket

Proudly sitting right next to the blissful Emerald Beach in southwestern Phuket, this magical resort invites guests to experience Thai luxury in a spectacular setting, blessed by unparalleled views of the Andaman Sea, and much more. Rosewood Phuket has 71 gorgeous pavilions and villas on offer, with a chic decor and a warm atmosphere, that will make you feel like home in this tropical paradise.

The property also boasts a Jacuzzi, four swimming pools, an impressive fitness center, and even a children’s club, so you’ll have some quiet moments even if you bring your kids along. Furthermore, four lovely restaurants and a cool bar will always be there to serve local and international dishes to ease your hunger and thirst for delicious cocktails. I wouldn’t mind sipping on a refreshing drink right now.

Next to the pool you’ll find The Shack, offering local and international seafood, but couples may also want to enjoy a romantic dinner, while watching the beachside sunset at the rustic Ta Khai restaurant. That sounds both delicious and fun, but we also have to recommend a visit to Red Sauce, the resort’s Italian restaurant with a charming outdoor setting, as well as Mai, a dreamy full-service bar.

When all that’s done six treatment suites, an outdoor relaxation space, and a superb Watsu pool will await for you at Asaya. Here, in-house wellness practitioners hold workshops and private sessions centered on holistic well-being, allowing guests to experience personalized care and treatments. Feel free to pack while you take a closer look at these photos, although it might just be a race for the last seat on the plane. Ready.. Set.. Go!