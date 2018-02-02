Living at Water’s Edge Might be a Dream Come True

SobelCo, one of South Florida’s top builders, started the construction on one its most sought after residential projects, 321 at Water’s Edge. A modern 11-story tower, this project was specially designed to be a sophisticated collection of waterfront condominium estates, with 23 exquisitely finished residences, offering between 2,600 and 3,800 square feet of living areas.

Of course, living at Water’s Edge is not exactly for everyone, as potential customers will have to pay at least $1.95 million to enjoy one of these stunning waterfront residences. But it’s well worth mentioning that four lucky residents will be also allowed to dock their 70′ yacht in a private boat slip, so you’d better hurry up.

Set for completion in the first months of 2019, this project sits on the widest stretch of Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal Waterway. A few steps away from pristine beaches of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, this project delivers much more than wonderful views and exclusivity. For instance, there are three lavish penthouses, private rooftops, and eight unique home designs you might be interested in.

As you try to make a decision, we’re going to share with you more details about this luxurious property. You see, the two-and-three bedroom homes boast over sized floor plans, with open living room layouts and spacious bedrooms, his and her walk-in closets, and many other goodies.

Four private elevators, a private wine club and lounge with a personal wine locker, a catering kitchen, several saunas, and a dog park are all included in this amazing package. It goes without saying that 321 at Water’s Edge is the place to be.

Furthermore, this property will also over 7,000 square feet of chic lobby spaces, fashioned by award-winning design firm Interiors by Steven G.; but most of you will appreciate the sky view terrace, the indoor and outdoor poolside lounges, a stunning pool/Jacuzzi overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, private poolside cabanas, picnic area, an ocean view fitness center, and 24-hour valet attendant as well.

So, do you have that kind of money laying around the house?