Rosetti Superyachts Unveiled Two New Superyacht Concepts

Italian shipyard Rosetti Superyachts has taken the wraps off two new superyacht concepts at the 2018 Palm Beach International Boat Show. Measuring 48 meters and 85 meters respectively, both designs have been imagined by the talented Italian yacht designer Tommaso Spadolini.

The smaller of the two was actually the hardest to design, because the exterior and interior layouts had to be optimized to the max to ensure everyone will get the most from these spaces. Custom options that suit the lifestyles of different yacht owners are also on the table, thus enhancing the yacht’s flexibility.

The open aft deck could be used for large tenders and a touch-and-go helicopter, but you could also transform it into an open air Beach club with an infinity pool, and even an Ice Class criteria build is a possibility upon request. The RSY 48m packs either twin MTU or twin CAT C32 engines, which translates into a decent top speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.

On the other hand, the larger 85-meter concept is based on the same technical platform, but it’s obviously a lot more spacious. Minor modifications and a sleek exterior design are on display, adding to the elegance and appeal of this yacht. Spreading over four decks, this high-volume superyacht promises generous spaces, inside and out, with bespoke solutions available for those of you who daydream about even more.

The standout feature, however, is the expansive beach club and wellness area, complete with a gym and a panoramic glass wall overlooking the swim platform, plus a lovely massage room, sauna and hammam. Furthermore, there is a large garage that can hold two large tenders and a wide array of water toys.

Four MTU 16V engines combined with two Rolls Royce Azipull thrusters allow this vessel to reach a top speed of 20 knots and brag about a range of 5,500 nm at a cruising speed of 15 knots. Time for some fun in the sun.