Audemars Piguet’s AP House Redefines Luxury Watch Boutiques

Throughout the years, Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet has surpassed all boundaries to craft some of the world’s most incredible timekeeping mechanisms, but this is a new first. The Swiss Haute Horlogerie brand aims to take retail sales to the next level with the opening of the first AP House in Hong Kong.

This is not your usual high-end watch boutique, it’s actually a luxurious apartment, displaying sophisticated decorations and contemporary styling, and allowing us to get a glimpse of the brand’s latest creations in the process. Selling to a high-end clientele in a more comfortable and less formal environment, this location allows visitors to sit back, relax and chill out, without having to buy a timepiece.

You could even invite friends for a drink or host a business meeting here. The lavish apartment before you was designed in such a way that anyone would believe it’s the ideal space to enjoy the simple pleasures in life. The lounge would host many exclusive events where guests can discover Audemars Piguet’s newest creations and the Manufacture’s amazing history and savoir-faire.

The AP House in Hong Kong is focused on lifestyle and experiences, so not exactly on selling certain products, and we really hope we’ll see more locations like these in the near future. There is never too much style, luxury or exclusivity to be experienced; there’s only not enough money or time to spend it all.