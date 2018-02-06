Rezvani Beast Alpha X Blackbird Honors A Legendary Aircraft

We’re pretty sure you’ve all heard about Lockheed’s iconic SR-71 Blackbird plane. We could talk about this incredible aircraft all day long, but all you need to know right now is that the Blackbird has been the world’s fastest manned aircraft since 1976. So it’s unmatched for 42 years and counting.

Used for long-range strategic reconnaissance missions, this Mach 3+ spy plane was the scare of any army in the world and served as an inspiration for many other projects. The latest example is this ravishing Beast Alpha X Blackbird from Rezvani Motors, the brand’s most powerful model ever, that was obviously inspired by this stunning aircraft.

The Rezvani Beast Alpha X Blackbird may look familiar, but it’s got specs that will put high-performance machines to shame. Packing a little bit more power and a lighter body, the Alpha X Blackbird is definitely worth your full attention.

Hiding beneath the stealth-wannabe exterior is an impressive 2.5-liter turbocharged engine that will develop as many as 700 ponies. You see, the guys from Cosworth provided the ECU tune, while Carillo made the racing-forged rods, pistons, cams, valves, and springs. Thanks to the 2,150 pounds carbon fiber body, this thing will do 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

A removable hard-top and cool SideWinder doors will get your aesthetic muscles pumping, while the 18″ alloys and AP racing brakes, with carbon ceramic brakes, remind us of the first Rezvani model. Produced in a super limited run of just five units, the Beast Alpha X Blackbird will set you back exactly $225,000.