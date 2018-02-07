Fairmont Austin Welcomes you in the heart of Texas’ Capitol City

Proudly sitting in downtown Austin, at the heart of the city’s bustling Central Business District, the all new Fairmont Austin aims to make a lasting impression on you, with the signature Fairmont style taking over Texas’ Capitol City. Keeping in line with an increasing need for style and upscale luxury in town, Fairmont Austin has just opened its doors in December as the city’s biggest hotel.

The 37-story polished high-rise building offers exactly 1,048 beautifully decorated guest accommodations, with modern amenities and luxurious en-suites. Each room or suite promises views of Lady Bird Lake, the State Capitol, or the dramatic Austin cityscape. Obviously, guests will receive much more than that.

Dining options on location are varied and impressive, as one might expect. You’ll find five different restaurants here, all led by David Garcelon, a veteran of New York’s Waldorf Astoria, which allow visitors to experience Italian and Asian cuisine, and a traditional Texan steakhouse. A great mix of tastes, right?

But the 7th floor of the hotel is the place to be, with a cool entertainment deck from where you could enjoy wonderful city views, and a spectacular swimming pool, plus an indoor/outdoor bar that acts like the ideal way to end a fine evening.

Speaking of ideal ways to end the day, the hotel’s signature Fairmont Spa will allow people to enjoy an array of relaxing, holistic treatments, with lavishly appointed solariums, a saline soaking pool, eucalyptus steam grotto and European dry heat sauna being also part of this exquisite package. I’m sold.