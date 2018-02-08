Ladies Will Love The Breguet Classique Phase de Lune Dame 9085

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, there is a lot of elegance and romance floating in the air right now. As such, Breguet’s Classique Phase de Lune Dame watch has been reimagined to keep in line with the mood. Dubbed as the 9085, this special edition of the Classique Phase de Lune Dame is showing off a lovely pink shade, with a charming 30 mm 18kt white gold case and double sapphire crystals.

The bezel and lugs have been studded with 53 pink sapphires and 13 brilliant-cut diamonds, but that’s just part of its unique charm. Set to handle 30-meter deep waters, this watch also comes with an iridescent mother-of-pearl dial, with a moon phase complication and Roman numerals, while the pink, satin-finished, alligator leather strap makes any lady’s wrist shiver with pleasure.

The Breguet Classique Phase de Lune Dame 9085 is a limited-run offer, with only 14 units set to be released worldwide. The Swiss automatic Breguet in-house caliber 537L with 26 jewels, 21,600 vph, and a power reserve of 45 hours, should be enough to keep things practical, but there’s no sense talking about practicality when you want to offer the perfect gift to your significant other.

As such, it is safe to assume that this gift will not come cheap and will most likely be highly appreciated. How high? Well, some post-Valentine’s stories should make that aspect pretty clear.