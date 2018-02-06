The Wonderful Aviva Superyacht Comes With an on-board Padel Tennis Court

What would you rather do? Sail into the sunset or play tennis? That sounds like a strange combination of hobbies, but anything is possible on the incredible 98-meter Aviva superyacht. Designed by the renowned German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R), this incredible vessel boasts strong hull lines, with a defined superstructure and a stunning two-tone paint finish that could easily take your breath away.

But what makes Aviva really special is its full-sized Padel Tennis court. You see, Aviva’s owner loves the game so much that he decided to fit a 20 x 10 x 6.65 meters court on board, leaving a bit less room for luxury guest spaces inside this yacht. But this full-sized padel court could be easily considered the largest gym of any yacht, which is an impressive achievement nonetheless.

Obviously, there were some challenges with the design, considering this is the first time someone came up with this idea. But the huge interior layout allowed the team from Abeking & Rasmussen to use plenty of space to combine all the owner’s wishes into one luxurious environment.

Of course, there are also a few notable features on the outside, although most people choose to focus on the vessel’s full sized padel court. Its eco-friendly drive system and all-around efficiency also deserves a mention, as Aviva will sail with up to 20 knots and has the ability to cruise comfortably at 11 knots, while going on electric power alone.

The recipient of a 2018 BOAT International Design & Innovation Award, the Aviva superyacht is just another example that even the wildest dreams might come true.