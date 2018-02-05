This Scottish Castle is a Whiskey Lover’s Dream

Enjoying a glass of smooth whiskey needs no special occasion, but I guess that purchasing a charming Scottish castle, in the lovely seaside town of St. Andrews, is as good a reason as any. Dubbed as the Eden castle, this historic Victorian mansion was built back in the 1860s and it used to be the home of the Haig family, Scotland’s oldest whiskey distillers.

So it has connections with a whiskey dynasty and it can be yours for just £1.75 million ($2.4 million), a small price to pay for what you might get. Although the property still displays many of its original Victorian features, including the grand wooden staircase, marble fireplaces, wooden floors and more, the extensive work and attention to details have brought up to date with modern requirements.

The estate was transformed into a bed-and-breakfast, with several bedrooms and reception rooms, as well as beautifully manicured gardens that complete this mesmerizing offering. The home’s current commercial status means that new owners will pay only 4.5% in tax, rather than the standard 12%. Now that’s what we call a bonus!

But there’s more to this story than that. The fairy-tale castle before you spreads over three levels, with 8,447 square feet of living areas to be enjoyed, with 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, 5.3 acres of amazing gardens and a 915-square-foot gate lodge.

The mansion boasts a library, a spacious wine (or whiskey) cellar, as well as a home cinema charmingly redecorated in the Art Deco style – anything a millionaire could ever wish of a home.