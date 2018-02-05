Perfect for a Super Hero: The RJ-Romain Jerome Spider Man watch

Spider-Man fans rejoice! After the Batman, Hello Kitty or Pokemon-themed watches, RJ Romain Jerome has teamed up with MARVEL to create a unique timepiece, inspired by everyone’s favorite agile super hero. Spider-Man took over the world in more ways than one from its first appearance in the early 60s in a comic book, going from cartoons to blockbuster movies, and sought after fan merchandise.

The fictional superhero is thus evoked by RJ-Romain Jerome with a striking red spider logo, taking the center stage of the brand’s new Spider Man watch, that was unveiled a few weeks ago at the SIHH 2018 show.

The sleek all black case contrasts beautifully with the spider logo, while the straight lines of the skeleton movement, finished in black chrome and Spider-Man’s web appearing on the sapphire crystal glass, make this timepiece even more alluring. The Spider-Man logo is held by two screws to the sandblasted dial and it was actually hand-filled with red lacquer to get that ravishing look.

Produced in a limited run of just 75 pieces, the RJ-Romain Jerome Spider Man watch will set you back a cool $19,500, so you could say it’s one of the most expensive Spider-Man items. But it’s a very exclusive treat, and if you have a thing for high-end watchmaking and cartoons, this is probably as good as it gets.

 

