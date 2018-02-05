Make a Bold Statement with the iPhone X Bentley Edition

At $999, there has to be something special about the iPhone X – sure, some say it’s not that impressive, but that’s a debate for a different time. If you really want the best iPhone, the 256GB iPhone X could be yours for $1,199, but for some people that’s still too ordinary. That’s where Bentley comes in, making sure your taste for exclusivity will be satisfied.

There’s a special iPhone X Bentley Edition taking over the web, featuring 18K karat gold on its rear glass and the ring surrounding the rear camera. You probably noticed that Bentley has also displaced the Apple logo at the rear, as well as some patterns, adding their very own stylish touch.

Unfortunately, there’s not much known about this iPhone X Bentley, so there’s no reason to get excited about potential technical upgrades and such. We do know, however, that only 100 units were produced and that this particularly interesting handset is not listed for sale on Bentley’s website.

You might need to purchase your very own Bentley before you get a chance to use this device and call up your friends. Does that sound like a bit too much or not? I’ve heard about expensive calls, but this might just be ridiculous.