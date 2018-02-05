The Magical Alila Yangshuo is a Sweet Resort

And, why shouldn’t it be? Once a working sugar mill in the heart of China, Alila Yangshuo looks like a retro resort with a stunning modern twist, welcoming guests from all over the world amidst a stylish and simple atmosphere in a picture-perfect setting.

The sheer beauty of the beauty of the Yangshuo region might be too much to handle, but the excellent Alila concierge team is ready to take you on a journey through these beautiful surroundings as soon as you arrive here.

Karst mountains, rolling green hills, and winding rivers create a fairy-tale setting, that’s just perfect for anyone who wants to experience an authentic rural life, focusing on traditional Chinese culture and indigenous nature.

With a lovely mixture of local stone and bamboo on display, this hotel will easily seduce anyone who decides to come here. It was specially designed to blend in with the blissful natural landscape, but it also comes with many interesting amenities such a restaurant and bar/lounge, a gym, kids’ club, a full service spa, a gorgeous outdoor pool, as well as a charming library that just has to be mentioned.

Of course, there are a few other surprises that might just make your stay memorable, but that’s something you will have to find out by yourselves. We just had to put this place on your map and help you make the right call the next time you feel like traveling to China.