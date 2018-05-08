Project Ida Pfeiffer Can Handle Anything You Throw at it

Globe Regal Yachting has teamed up with the acclaimed New York-based yacht design studio Gill Schmid Design and Dörries Yachts to come up with this incredible 70-meter ice class vessel. Featuring a steel hull and an impressive aluminum superstructure, Project Ida Pfeiffer will easily cruise in some of the coldest waters on the planet, with diesel-electric propulsion helping it reach the world’s most remote destinations, thanks to a massive range of more than 7,000 miles.

Named after Ida Pfeiffer, a renowned Austrian traveller and travel book author, and one of the first explorers whose books were translated into many different languages, this sleek yacht also promises to deliver an overwhelming experience. You see, Globe Regal Yachting’s latest superyacht concept was developed to offer passengers nothing but best in terms of state of the art equipment and wonderful decorations, so there’s nothing rugged about this explorer vessel.

Project Ida Pfeiffer was also specially designed to take a wide array of toys and tenders along for the ride, such as two 14-meters tenders, two rescue boats, one dive support vessel, and several jet skis. An H135 helicopter, with its own hangar, an Icon waterplane and up to two cars may also be stowed aboard, just in case you thought this vessel couldn’t get any better.

A side launching garage and a large A-frame crane will allow the lucky owners of this vessel to quickly launch their favorite toys. And in case you’re wondering about rest and relaxation, onboard accommodations are set to include a spacious owner’s suite as well as five VIP cabins, with a crew of 16 working hard to keep everyone aboard smiling and completely satisfied.