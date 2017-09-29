Portugal’s Convento do Espinheiro is Something Else

In case you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind hotel, where you could spend a few days off the grid, just relaxing and enjoying the good life, the fantastic Convento do Espinheiro might be the answer to all your questions. This upscale hotel is actually set in a converted, 15th century convent, right next to the charming historic city of Évora, Portugal, and it’s ready to seduce every single one of us in more ways than one.

Hidden somewhere in the scenic Portuguese countryside, this stunning retreat welcomes guests within a lovingly restored building, complemented by a beautiful chapel, cloisters, and extensive grounds, with a perfect evironment for relaxation and indulgence. But that’s not all it has to offer.

Convento do Espinheiro, A Luxury Collection Hotel & Spa, is also a place where history and art are beautifully mixed with modern amenities and a world class staff that will do their best to make sure your stay here will be unforgettable.

While the gorgeous spa, featuring an indoor pool, plus the outdoor pool, the wine cellar, or the fine dining options are all set to make this experience totally memorable, it’s the staff that really puts this place on our travel map. Upon choosing one of the 92 rooms on offer, guests will get to be treated like a family member, and local beverages, attention to detail or a day trip into Évora will be always on the table for you.

It is all about passion and the desire to serve with a smile. Speaking of smiling, staying at Convento do Espinheiro is sure to have that effect on anyone. Once you arrive here, you might never want to leave, especially when you discover the hotel’s magical restaurant, set in the old cellar of the convent, the cozy lounge in the cloisters or the 2 lovely bars.

Add in a picture perfect scenery, plus the sun’s warm rays and you get the perfect recipe for an incredible vacation!