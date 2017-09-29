Kode57 Supercar Aims to Improve Upon Italian Perfection

Ladies and gentlemen, feast your eyes on the new Kode57, Ken Okuyama’s latest creation – a ravishing a supercar packing 702 ponies, coming out of an impressive V12 powerplant. Inspired by the Ferrari 599, this open-cockpit beauty was designed to honor iconic cars from the 1950s and take them to the very next level.

If you don’t know this yet, Ken Okuyama was the former head of design at Ferrari and Pininfarina and he’s the brilliant mind behind cars like the Ferrari Enzo or the Maserati Birdcage 75th concept. But his latest creation, Kode57, might be even more appealing, and it’s surely going to be really sought after, since it’s going to be produced in a very limited series of just 5 units. Do you like what you see?

Ken Okuyama Cars has actually built the Kode57 supercar around the chassis of the Ferrari 599, retaining the donor vehicle’s 6.0-liter V12, although Enzo fans might also recognize the thrusting front-end design. But the car’s unique design cues are even more eye catching, with aerodynamic humps sculpted at the rear of the cockpit and expressive di-hedral doors.

Technically, this automotive dream boasts an aluminum space-frame complemented by an ultra light carbon fiber bodywork, with a classic long-nose, low-slung proportions, and a minimal windshield. We don’t have any performance figures or price-tags yet, but they will surely take your breath away, one way or another.