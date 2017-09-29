Contemporary Ascaya Estate Awaits for You Just Outside Las Vegas

Nestled just outside Las Vegas, Ascaya was one of the largest excavation sites in the United States. But the economic recession and the subprime mortgage crisis stalled further work here, yet recent times have seen a rebirth of the area, with the housing scene in this unique setting seeing sales booming.

Ascaya commissioned five different firms to design five inspiration homes that would easily make any potential customer to fall in love with the desert, and this is definitely our favorite. Set to cost a cool $7.7 million and located in Henderson, Nevada, this contemporary mansion was imagined by SB Architects, with a unique approach to luxury living and a large open layout, centered around a striking view of its surroundings.

Even though it has many floor to ceiling windows, this lavish property also offers privacy behind a low-wall court and a superb entry garden. Wood, stone, and steel work together in the best of ways to create what could be easily considered a desert gem. Outside, a stunning pool, a yoga garden and a lovely fire pit will make your day, although the views 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley stand no comparison.

Covering 6,641 square feet of luxurious living areas, the two-story contemporary home benefits from four bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. The variety of amenities will remind you of luxury resorts, although the cool entertainment room and the large three-car garage will make you love staying home. Can you afford this spectacular Ascaya estate?