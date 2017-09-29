The Wonderful Navarino Concept will Blow Your Mind

Allow yourself to be mesmerized by Navarino, a brand new concept yacht unveiled by the acclaimed Dutch shipyard Moonen. Measuring 47 metres from front to back, this spectacular project was imagined in collaboration with Dutch designer René van der Velden and named after a superb Chilean island gateway, close to the Antarctic.

Capable of exploring the entire world and offering its lucky owner the proper vacation excitement, this superb vessel sails away from the stereotypical image of explorer-type yachts and boasts sleek new looks and a sophisticated main deck layout. Navarino will be able to accommodate up to 10 people on board, with a lavish owner’s suite on the main deck and four guest cabins below, plus many social areas and a gorgeous alfresco dining setting.

The yacht’s sleek monocoque structure offers it proper strength and the right confidence to take on the horizon. Furthermore, this vessel also offers advanced options to ensure its owners and their privileged guests will be able to explore some of the world’s most superb regions, while protecting the environment.

Solar panels and sustainable materials, as well as the ability to recover the heat of exhaust gases and an impressive hybrid propulsion system, will allow this vessel to do just that. Please note that Navarino is able to carry at least 50,000 liters of fuel and has a fresh water capacity of 12,000 liters, which means that a non-stop journey in all types of seas is a realistic goal.