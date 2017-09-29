Ulysse Nardin’s Marine Chronometer Annual Calendar Monaco Edition

Even though its name is pretty hard to remember, the Ulysse Nardin Marine Chronometer Annual Calendar Monaco Edition will surely make a good impression on you, showing off a mesmerizing blend of marine roots with a chic look and a cleverly designed movement. Celebrating 9 years of loyal support for the prestigious Monaco Yacht Show, the Swiss brand introduced a dedicated limited edition watch for the iconic event.

Famous for its marine chronometers, Ulysse Nardin’s recent years have been marked by technical innovations and an overall minimalist spirit. The work of the brand’s master watchmaker Ludwig Oechslin is far from easy; however, the results speak for themselves, giving credit where credit is due.

For instance, for this watch, Ulysse Nardin managed to create a movement that comprises only 12 extra parts, compared to a no-date one – and only 7 extra parts compared to one with date – while remaining extremely user-friendly.

The Marine Chronometer Annual Calendar returned to the traditional “Marine Chronometer” display, although a power reserve displayed at 12, large Roman numerals, and small second at 6 are also part of the design. The limited Monaco edition of the Marine Chronometer Annual Calendar is set to be part of a 100-unit series, showing off a traditional white lacquered dial, blue Roman numerals, and blued steel hands.

The 43 mm steel case, with its integrated lugs and fluted bezel, houses the in-house calibre UN-113 with silicon escapement and balance-spring, plus an impressive 60-hour power reserve. The Ulysse Nardin Marine Chronometer Annual Calendar Monaco will cost 9,900 Euro, and it’s safe to assume your decision is an easy one to make.