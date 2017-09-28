Tokujin Yoshioka Designs a Baccarat Crystal Dom Perignon Case

Here’s an interesting collaboration: the famed Japanese artist and designer Tokujin Yoshioka has just imagined two very special bottles of Dom Perignon, with a wonderful case as well. As if the vintage Champagne brand wasn’t already known for offering people unique experiences with its delicious elixir, these limited edition bottles seem to give even more credit to the celebrated Champagne maker.

Known for his breathtaking art installations and projects, Yoshioka has created a set of bottles that keep in line with his usual prismatic theme. I’m not sure that Dom Perignon was in dire need of such a flashy packaging, but I guess the brand is well worth the effort. After all, who hasn’t heard of their precious liquid creations?

Presented in a stunning case, made of Baccarat crystal, which refracts and fractures light in the most beautiful way possible, these bottles also show off a holographic label that will complete this unique appereance.

The attention to detail is obvious, but the true gem hides inside the case, where you can find a Dom Pérignon Vintage 2009 that’s just waiting to be discovered and enjoyed. This will happen soon enough; in the meantime, let’s just admire those unique Baccarat cases once again – free of charge, for now.