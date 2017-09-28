Your Mind & Soul Will Feel at Home at Hyatt Regency Cartagena

If you think you need one more vacation by the end of the year, allow us to suggest the charming Colombian town of Cartagena, one of the world’s most incredible tourist hot-spots, for more than one reason. Miles and miles of sun kissed beaches are beautifully complemented by an extremely agreeable climate, and a unique culture and fascinating history that’s just waiting to be discovered.

This gorgeous city dates back to the 16th century, and the remains of its old colonial walled town and fortress were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site back in 1984. Feel free to read more about it on your way towards this unique place on Earth.

The best starting point for a unique Cartagena adventure? That might be the luxurious Hyatt Regency Cartagena hotel, a thoroughly modern retreat, featuring all the modern amenities you might need nowadays, and perched right on the city’s waterfront, in the modern district of Bocagrande. Don’t worry, the old town is pretty close as well.

But Cartagena’s modern neighborhood might make you think that you’re actually in Miami Beach of Manhattan, since you’re surrounded by many impresive skyscrapers and a superb waterfront. This area contains some of the city’s most popular tourist attractions – the best place for Hyatt Regency Cartagena to await visitors.

Offering 261 stunning guest accommodations, with floor-to-ceiling windows, a superb atmosphere and amazing views, this high-end hotel will most likely make your trip to Cartagena even more incredible. Each room benefits from a bright decor, sparkling from natural light and luxurious amenities but I doubt that will be enough to keep you indoors.

Hyatt Regency Cartagena also offers three swimming pools and several elegant dining outlets that might offer the perfect excuse to waste time in the most enjoyable of ways. Are you all set?

