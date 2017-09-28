Jaguar E-Type Zero is a Vision of Automotive Perfection

Back in the 1960s, the iconic Jaguar E-Type was officially revealed, taking over the world with its stunning looks. high performance and great pricing, and getting praise even from the legendary Enzo Ferrari, who called it “the most beautiful car ever made”, for good reason. Everyone wanted to have one back then, and nowadays it’s even more sought after, since it’s very hard to find one in pristine condition.

But the good news is that the E-Type might live again, as the Jaguar E-Type Zero takes over from the 1960s roadster and brings this amazing design into the 21st century. Electrified, this ravishing vehicle can now do 0 to 62 mph (0 – 100 km/h) in just 5.5 seconds, adding incredible modern performance to its classic and sensual curves.

Based on a restored series 1.5 roadster, this modern Jaguar features modified instrumentation and fascia, LED headlights and many other goodies that will make you fall in love with this automotive legend once again.

The reborn icon benefits from 220 kW of electric power, coming out of a lithium-ion battery pack, similar to the XK six-cylinder engine used in the original car, and sitting in the same location. Overall, the weight distribution remains the same as it was back in the 60s; this, in turn, means that the car’s structure, including suspension and brakes, has not been altered either.

As such, driving dynamics will remain equally impressive and enjoyable as they were half a century ago. The ‘e-type zero’ should benefit, in theory, from 270 km (about 170 miles) of range. These are numbers I could live with, considering the stylish vibe this classic will put out wherever it may go. Are you already thinking about purchase costs?