Ferretti’s new 920 Yacht Sets Its Sights On The Horizon

The renowned Italian shipyard Ferretti Yachts has been mesmerizing us in these last couple of years with a series of more modern, stylish and extremely spacious yachts. The latest project in this impressive line is the new Ferretti 920, showing off a sleek profile, with a conventional-looking running surface, complemented by a huge wraparound windshield on the pilothouse.

The brilliant designers from Ferretti wanted to maximize the usable space aboard the 920, which should explain the massive flybridge, that extends on nearly half the boat’s length. This is actually the largest-ever flybridge on a vessel of this size from Ferretti, and it comes with a carbon-fiber hardtop, two large lounges, a wet bar, an alfresco dining table, and two forward-facing sofas that complete what sounds like an idyllic social area.

The large swim platform at the transom and the cozy exterior spaces dedicated to the owners and their lucky guests will make everyone on board extremely happy. Meanwhile, the stern benefits from a submersible hatch which allows easy tender launch and retrieval. Then, the garage door can slide into a lateral position to form a much larger swim platform. Party, anyone?

The fresh, luxurious interiors of the Ferretti 920 benefit from walnut woods and contrasting anthracite-gray parquet floors. The lounges and chairs are a stone-gray leather, courtesy of Minotti, another acclaimed company that also delivered coffee tables with bronze and Calacatta gold finishes.

The eight-person dining table is a contemporary smoked-gray glass with Nubuck-covered chairs, while the galley might be more functional, but it looks like a working piece of art. The lucky owners of this yacht will also get to enjoy a full-beam master suite, with plenty of light coming in through the large windows, plus a full-beam bathroom dressed in Antolini marble, mosaics, and brass accents.

In terms of power, this sleek vessel packs twin 16V 2000 M96 MTU engines, which will take it to a top speed of 30 knots and a cruise speed of 26 knots. Nothing but good news from Ferretti!