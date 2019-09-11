Porsche Taycan is here to Compete with Tesla’s Model S

Tesla isn’t on its own anymore, as more and more car manufacturers from all over the world have started to join the electric car movement. Porsche has finally released its much awaited full electric sports car, a beautiful four 4-door coupé that can easily become the ultimate Tesla killer.

The all new Porsche Taycan comes in two stunning flavors, the Turbo and the Turbo S and enjoys up to 750 hp with overboost and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque. A third model, the Taycan Cross Turismo, is expected somewhere at the end of next year, but let’s just focus on these two beauties right now.

While Porsche has gone full electric on this one, it’s still a Porsche sports car. You’ve got the same wide flat front end, a sporty roofline, sculpted side sections, pronounced shoulders and highly contoured wings of a classic Porsche.

On the road, the Taycan aids the driver with several driving modes, like Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Range. And since we’re talking about the road, let’s find out what the new Porsche is able to. The Taycan’s 616 hp for both the Turbo and the Turbo S can be boosted up to 671 hp for the Turbo and 750 hp for the Turbo S.

That means the Turbo gets to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.0 seconds, while the Turbo S hits the same mark in 2.6 seconds. Both models have a top speed of 161 mph (260 km/h).

The Taycan is powered through an innovative two speed transmission, with first gear focusing on acceleration and the second gear giving it efficiency and high power reserves. Porsche’s first all electric sports car comes with a 93.4 kWh lithium ion battery pack boasting 80-volt architecture, a battery pack that’s able to charge to 80% in 22.5 minutes from a 270 kWh charger.

For a normal 240 volt outlet with 9.6 kW, charging it to 80% is made in 11 hours. The range of the Porsche Taycan reaches a good 280 miles / 450 km for the Turbo and 256 miles / 412 km for the Turbo S. Prices rise to a cool $187,610 for the Turbo S and $153,310 for the Turbo, but Porsche has already received more than 30,000 deposits for this car.