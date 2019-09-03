Porsche Expands the Macan Range with the 434 HP Macan Turbo

Porsche has recently unveiled its 2020 Macan range and the good news is that the Macan Turbo is back after a 1 year hiatus, with more power than ever. The new model has lost its 3.6-litre twin turbo V6 engine and despite the fact that it comes with a smaller engine now, it’s even faster and more efficient.

The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo boasts a 2.9 liter twin turbo V6 engine able to output 434 horse power and a good 550 Nm of torque, pushing Porsche’s miniature super-SUV to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds, or 4.1 should you choose the optional Sport Chrono package. Which is definitely an impressive acceleration time for an SUV. Top speed maxes out at 167 mph or 269 km/h.

While its predecessor was imperceptibly slower, with 0.3 seconds for the 0 to 60 mph sprint and 3 mph less for the top speed, the figures are still a big improvement, especially since this car is powered by a smaller engine.

When it comes to new features, we should mention the Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB) – tungsten carbide coated surface – which come as standard with no extra cost, a new sports exhaust, lightweight 20 inch Macan Turbo wheels and the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system. Optional are the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) and the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+).

The exterior of the new Macan Turbo also received a few updates, with three large air intakes, Sport Design side Skirts and Sport Design mirrors. The roof spoiler has been redesigned and the front also received new dual strip LED fog lights and the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) which becomes standard equipment.

On the inside, there’s an alcantara roof headliner, the 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats with Memory Package and a powerful 665 watt 14 speaker Bose Surround Sound System as standard. The price of the new Porsche Macan Turbo will start from around $100,000.