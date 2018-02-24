Pascoe International’s DT Beachlander is a Multi-Purpose Toy

Pascoe International is already thinking about summer and good times at sea, unveiling a sleek 9.8-metre vessel that’s just perfect for yacht owners. Called DT Beachlander, this boat represents the latest offering from the acclaimed British company, a gorgeous water toy designed to be a true multi-role tender.

It weights in at 4 tons and benefits from 520 hp, which translates into a top speed of 45 knots and some heart-racing experiences. Add in a capacity to move sideways, diagonally and rotate, and this vessel is bound to be all kinds of fun, regardless of weather conditions.

Built to order and tailored to the client’s individual requirements, the DT Beachlander tender has been carefully designed to raise the bar in terms of style and performance. This vessel is capable of seating as many as 14 people and also brags about an innovative hydraulic opening bow ramp which allows easy access to the beach, while offering a flexible deck layout for passenger transportation.

Fast and extremely stylish, this tender also benefits from a beautifully appointed day head, fridge for refreshments, a sophisticated AV suite and a hydraulic bimini for shade. An exquisite level of finish should be expected from such a toy, which is why an impressive sound system and hidden sun loungers are also part of the package.