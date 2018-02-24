Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Ladies’ Flying Tourbillon is a Frosty Gift

Audemars Piguet constantly introduces stunning ladies’ watches that would easily take your breath away. Their latest releases, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Ladies’ Flying Tourbillon and the Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Frosted Gold Openworked watch join an already impressive lineup, yet they manage to stand out in the most beautiful of ways.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Ladies’ Flying Tourbillon is definitely the most incredible of these two watches, and it also brings the company’s first flying tourbillon.

At 38.5mm wide, the 18k white gold case is available in two versions: one studded with 459 round brilliant diamonds, with a total weight of 3.65 carats and priced $203,350, and another one with numerous invisibly set baguette-cut diamonds, that’s going to be priced at a cool $422,757.

A sea of diamonds also decorates the bridges, bezel, case, and strap attachments, thus justifying the staggering price tag.

On the other hand, the Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Frosted Gold Openworked (pictured below) shows off a 37 mm 18k white gold case, backed up by the in-house Caliber 3132.

The complex movement is openworked and hand-finished, featuring pink or yellow gold and rhodium plated components, while the case and bracelet are frosted gold, which means a shimmering sparkle will light up a lady’s day.

This watch is a bit more affordable, since it’s going to be priced at $76,000. Which one would you go for?