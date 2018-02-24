These Diamond-Encrusted Shoes from Jada Are Fit for Royalty

The Dubai-based shoe designers from Jada have taken things to an outrageous level of luxury once again with a new jaw dropping pair of dazzling shoes. We’ve all seen numerous shoes embellished with Swarovski crystals, but Jada Dubai covered these beauties with 54 carats worth of diamonds to make sure everyone will notice them.

But that’s not the entire story, considering that these shoes also display 416.2 carats worth of white sapphires and gold and platinum soles. No one is expecting this bold fashion statement to be affordable, which is why the $300,000 price tag comes as no surprise – pretty close to the world’s most expensive shoes.

The handcrafted pair of diamond-embellished shoes is part of Jada Dubai’s stunning Royal collection and it was inspired by the legend of princess Jada and her adventures in the desert. Don’t expect these shoes to be up for sale easily, as a single craftsman in Venice needs 3 to 8 weeks to turn such a pair into reality.

In the end, we should also mention that Jada Dubai’s Royal collection also features other diamond-encrusted marvels, with many rubies and emeralds behind those designs, inspired by various historic personalities that had an impact on modern-day society. Now, this is a gift that would keep on giving!