Parmigiani Fleurier Reveals the Marvelous Toric Capitole Rose Gold Brown

Deeply inspired by an early 19th century pocket watch made by Perrin Frères (Neuchâtel), now in the possession of the Edouard and Maurice Sandoz Foundation, Parmigiani Fleurier decided to recreate this timekeeping marvel in its own manufacture. The result is the Toric Capitole Rose Gold Brown, a spectacular watch receiving its name from the heart of Ancient Rome – the Capitolium.

The new Toric Capitole features a hand engraved rose gold dial, with a concentric pattern decoration that reminds us of the Golden Ratio seen everywhere in nature. The engraved decoration continues with a marvelous concoction of the planetary gears displayed right above.

The watch shows an unusual sector time display which uses a movement made by the Parmigiani Fleurier manufacture called PF321.

This bespoke movement has an entire module for the sector time display which is connected to the hour wheel, with a rotary system that encompasses those three planetary gears with four arms. Each end of those arms features a numeral that indicates the hour. The time is shown via a semi circle on the superior side of the bezel, which contains a dial with 60 minute indexes.

Parmigiani Fleurier’s Toric Capitole also comes with an open case-back which showcases the hand wound PF321 mechanical movement and the minute repeater. In order to guarantee perfect acoustics for the repeater chime and optimum frequencies for the sound waves inside, the case has been also forged.