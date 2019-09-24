Overmarine Unveiled Their New Mangusta Sport 104 at the Cannes Yachting Festival

The newest vessel from the Overmarine Group, dubbed as the Mangusta Sport 104, was unveiled just a few days ago at the 2019 edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival. Designed by the brilliant Igor Lobanov, the new yacht features a sporty and aggressive look, with a high end interior and plenty of bespoke amenities.

The Italian shipyard opted to continue the trend of the speed, comfort and aesthetics of their previous Maxi Opens, so it gave the Mangusta Sport 104 a bulkwark design with wide connected windows that allow natural light to inundate the spaces inside.

At the rear of the yacht, the garage door received an upgraded look which gives weight to the aggressive profile of the vessel. The garage, long enough to house a five meter tender, can also hold a three seat jetski. Also in the back, wrapping around the radar arch of the vessel, there’s a lovely sundeck where you could relax all day long.

The interior of the Mangusta Sport 104 has a touch that reminds of the Mediterranean, with floor to ceiling windows wrapping around the main salon. The layout of the interior space comes in many different versions, depending on the owner’s desires. The yacht is equipped with an advanced infotainment system, ambient lighting and an electro-chromic glass roof, with each of these systems controlled by individual remote controllers.

When it comes to the technical side, the Mangusta Sport 104 is ready to impress anyone as well. It has a new dashboard design complete with modern navigation and monitoring and operating interface. Powered by MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines, the yacht can max out at a speed of 35 knots. The jet propulsion system includes gyro-stabilizers, giving it a wide range of cruising speeds.