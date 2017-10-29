Novitec’s Drool Inducing Ferrari GTC4Lusso T

The brilliant car tuners from Novitec Rosso have re-imagined the Ferrari GTC4Lusso T just the way they would have wanted it to leave the Italian factory, and this is what resulted. Bragging about an extra 98 ponies and 122 Nm of torque, this breathtaking Ferrari now benefits from two plug-and-play modules that help the engine’s control unit to squeeze out even more power.

The 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine now develops an astonishing 699 hp and 882 Nm of torque, which should be more than enough for a fun night around the town. Speaking of fun, this GTC4Lusso T will now do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds and it’s also able to reach a top speed of over 325 km/h (202 mph).

According to the German tuning shop, this modified Ferrari GTC4Lusso T also displays improved aerodynamics, specifically two spoilers and a central blade attached to the front bumper, new roof and rear spoilers, redesigned rocker panels, and carbon covers for the side mirrors. Riding lower than before, 35 mm closer to the ground, this stunning Ferrari also packs fresh sports springs and a new set of ultra light alloys.

To keep in line with all these technicals mods, the soundtrack of this Italian beauty has also been improved with a high-performance Inconel exhaust system. Don’t just take my word for it; feel free to play the video below and experience the awesomeness of this modified Ferrari.