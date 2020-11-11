Nothing Can Take Down The 170HP Ducati Multistrada V4

It’s official: The long-awaited Ducati Multistrada V4 is finally here, and it was definitely worth the wait.

Powered by an all-new 1,158cc V4 engine, developed in-house by the Italian bike maker, this fresh Multistrada iteration benefits from 170 hp and 92 pound-feet of torque – way more than most middle-class vehicles rolling out the factory gates these days.

Sure, Ducati’s four-cylinder superbike fans might feel a bit disappointed, but rest assured this bike can handle anything.

The new Multistrada Granturismo powerplant was specially designed to deliver tractable mid-range power and ride on for as many as 37,000 miles between valve adjustments and over 9,000 miles between oil changes.

The V4 was also designed to tackle any king of road – feel free to dream about going off-road, you will be able to enjoy that ride. Ducati, however, made sure that there were two versions of this bike to choose from – the standard Multistrada and a more impressive S model.

Basically, both bikes start off from an inertial platform electronics package, including ABS Cornering, Wheelie Control, and Ducati Cornering Traction Control.

But the V4 S iteration also packs Ducati’s semi-active Skyhook Suspension, automatic leveling, and optional radar-based adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. What more could you ask for?

It might be worth noting down that the Ducati Multistrada V4 offers 8.6 inches of ground clearance and features a 19-inch front wheel, while a 17-inch wheel was fitted at the back – the adjustable seat and a relaxed riding position means that off-roading will not be a pain either.

Since the 5.8-gallon tank promises a decent range, there will be plenty of fun to be had.

Weighing in at 500 pounds, with fluids and accessories, the new V4 also benefits from some optional equipment, such as Travel and Radar setups, a Performance package – Akrapovic exhaust system included, and a Full Package.

You will be able to ride this beast starting January 2021 – if you’re brave enough, that is.