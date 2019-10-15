Next 70 is Tankoa Yachts’ Brand New Super Yacht Project

Genoa-based shipyard Tankoa Yachts announced its brand new project at the 2019 Monaco Yacht Show just a couple of days ago. Their new 70 meter super yacht, called Next 70 and developed in collaboration with Francesco Paszkowski, will come with three different superstructure profiles to choose from.

The design of the new yacht comes with stern fairleads, half-moon shapes and black chine, all of them distinctive features of Tankoa. One of the most notable of all is the interior layout, which highlights a forward area comprised of two connected levels between the main and upper decks. The master suite is spread over these two decks and comes with side terraces and a private gym.

The upper deck features two VIP suites aft of the central lobby. The main deck aft also houses two additional VIP suites, with the lower deck offering two en-suite staterooms. The Next 70 doesn’t lack the fun and relaxation part, so it includes two lounges, one on the upper deck by the dining area and one on the bridge deck.

The outdoor space on the Next 70 is created as a terrace overlooking the sea, making heavy use of frameless glass. The upper deck features a large al-fresco area with a pool and a dining and relaxation space with comfy round sofas and seating.

The main aft deck also boasts a larger swimming pool, alongside a spa complete with sauna and hammam. The sun deck offers plenty of space for relaxation, with sun beds and a shower integrated into the mast structure.