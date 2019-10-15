Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele Opens its Gates in November

Developed in collaboration with the renowned well being company Sensei, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts are ready to open their newest property on the 1st of November, 2019. Named Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, A Sensei Retreat, the new all-inclusive hotel from Hawaii promises to offer unforgettable wellness retreats, customized for every guest’s needs.

As the name implies, the new Four Seasons hotel is located on the blissful island of Lanai and benefits from 36,000 hectares of the island’s natural beauty and isolation. The hotel has a team of skilled professionals in fields like wellness, nutrition, fitness, therapy, plus amazing chefs and hospitality experts, offering a custom experience for each of their guests.

Once there, each guest will be assigned their very own Sensei Guide to make the most of their vacation at the Sensei Retreat.

The minimum stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele is three nights and includes activities such as group classes and lectures, philanthropic activities, one-on-one training sessions, spa treatments and more active island trips.

The hotel is fitted with some of the latest amenities such as 24 hour fitness facility, movement studios, yoga pavilion and outdoor yoga areas, a salon, onsen baths, outdoor pool with lap lanes, 18 hole golf course. There’s even an Adventure Park with ziplines and rope challenge courses for those seeking more fun.

When it comes to food, the hotel offers Sensei by Nobu, which is a new dining concept developed with ingredients from Sensei’s sustainable farm on the island. The delicious menus are created by the Japanese Chef Nobu Matsuhisa in collaboration with the hotel’s team of nutritionists.