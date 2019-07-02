Nestled in the Heart of Tuscany, this Superb Historic Estate is priced at €14M

Covering no less than 250 hectares of land in the heart of Tuscany and over 15.000 square feet of living areas, this gorgeous villa is located in Montaione, Florence and it’s surrounded by a historic hamlet and hunting reserve. Rising from the top of a hill, this stunning mansion dominates the Tuscan paradise around it.

Dating back to 1123, the villa boasts an imposing facade with double staircase built by Duke Strozzi on the ruins of an ancient castle. The interior with its rich furnishings and wall decorations from the 19th and 20th centuries impresses even more. There are large state rooms, living rooms, bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, a billiard room, libraries and a private chapel dedicated to Saint Catherine.

In total, there are no less than 15 bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms.

The villa comes with terracotta floors and wooden beamed ceilings, together creating a unique and fascinating atmosphere. Located in the middle of a beautiful Tuscan landscape, you can be sure that the views will leave you speechless. The property is only 60 km away from Florence, Pisa, Sena and Lucca, so plenty of cultural opportunities around.

The surrounding grounds are known for their ‘white truffles’ and the 1.500 olive trees which produce one of the best extra virgin olive oil. There are plenty of other crops harvested during the summer season, wheat, corn and sunflower, while during winter time, everything around turns into a game reserve with pheasants, hares and wild boars roaming around.

The villa features several horse stables as well, and lodgings for the keeper and other staff. The property’s price tag is a whooping €14 million or around $15,941,699, but it’s probably worth every single penny, and then some.

[Sothebys]