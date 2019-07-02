The New 55 meter SAONA Yacht by RODRIGUEZDESIGN

Coming from the Spanish shipyard ATOLLVIC, the SAONA 55 meter concept by RODRIGUEZDESIGN is an interesting yacht, with superb lines and a progressive design. We’re talking about a full aluminum vessel here, with a range of 4,500 nm at a cruising speed of 12 knots and a top speed of 22 mph.

The platform on which the concept is based was tested with Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and tank tests. The stylish SAONA will feature an aft area with spacious beach club, large hatch and fold-out balconies. The yacht also offers plenty of storage for your diving equipment and a tender storage for a Williams Dieseljet 625 tender situated right next to the beach club.

The bathing platform is fixed and there’s also the well-known Opacmare Transformer multi-function platform integrated into the design. The latter can be lowered and raised for easy access to the water or from the mooring.

The upper deck comes with an owner suite with a studio, his and her bathrooms, walk-in wardrobe and private terrace. The captain’s cabin has its own place on the upper deck as well. The lower deck can accommodate up to eight guests in two full-beam VIP cabins with full-beam ensuites and two double cabins.

The forward area can be used as a socializing area shaded with carbon fiber awnings for a lovely dining experience. Jacuzzi and sun pads don’t miss as well and the flybridge offers big sofas, a wet bar, fixed bimini and a nice aft sunbathing area.