fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The New 55 meter SAONA Yacht by RODRIGUEZDESIGN

SAONA Yacht RODRIGUEZDESIGN 1

Coming from the Spanish shipyard ATOLLVIC, the SAONA 55 meter concept by RODRIGUEZDESIGN is an interesting yacht, with superb lines and a progressive design. We’re talking about a full aluminum vessel here, with a range of 4,500 nm at a cruising speed of 12 knots and a top speed of 22 mph.

The platform on which the concept is based was tested with Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and tank tests. The stylish SAONA will feature an aft area with spacious beach club, large hatch and fold-out balconies. The yacht also offers plenty of storage for your diving equipment and a tender storage for a Williams Dieseljet 625 tender situated right next to the beach club.

SAONA Yacht RODRIGUEZDESIGN 3

The bathing platform is fixed and there’s also the well-known Opacmare Transformer multi-function platform integrated into the design. The latter can be lowered and raised for easy access to the water or from the mooring.

The upper deck comes with an owner suite with a studio, his and her bathrooms, walk-in wardrobe and private terrace. The captain’s cabin has its own place on the upper deck as well. The lower deck can accommodate up to eight guests in two full-beam VIP cabins with full-beam ensuites and two double cabins.

The forward area can be used as a socializing area shaded with carbon fiber awnings for a lovely dining experience. Jacuzzi and sun pads don’t miss as well and the flybridge offers big sofas, a wet bar, fixed bimini and a nice aft sunbathing area.

SAONA Yacht RODRIGUEZDESIGN 5

Tags:
Previous Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.