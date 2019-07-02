Bentley’s Continental GT Number 1 Edition By Mulliner is a Retro-Flavored Beauty

Bentley’s 100th anniversary celebrations continued with a new special edition: a superb Continental GT Convertible that pays homage to the legendary No.1 Bentley Blower of 1929. Dubbed as the “Number 1 Edition by Mulliner”, this car is a modern take on the iconic racing car and will be produced in a limited series of just 100 units.

Available in two colors only: Dragon Red II or Beluga, matched by a Claret or Beluga folding hood, these cars will come with an 18-carat gold plated fender badging and a small piece of history – a tiny wheel spinner cast from a piston of the classic No.1 Bentley Blower. Set in the Bentley Rotating Display, this little thing reminds us of the wheel spinners found on historic Bentleys.

The car’s standard equipment includes the special Centenary Pack, Bentley’s Black Line Specification, a Carbon body kit and painted Number 1 front grille. The massive 6.0-liter W12 engine has been left untouched, which means you’ll still have 626 horsepower to play with.

The Centenary Pack includes custom badges to the rear and on the wheel centers, special LED welcome lamps, plus Centenary badging on the gear lever, steering wheel and on the key fob. Other distinctive elements outside include the 22-inch MDS wheels that can be finished in either Cricket Ball or Gloss Black finishes, plus luxurious filler and oil caps.

Inside the cockpit, the Bentley Continental GT Number 1 Edition By Mulliner features a new color theme, blending Cricket Ball or Beluga main hide with Heritage hide on the seats and door panels. There are also Grand Black wood veneer details, Alcantara steering wheel and gear lever, special badging on the headrests and door inserts, a Number 1 tread plate insert and even the British Jaeger clock features a Number 1 face.

This limited edition Bentley Continental GT Convertible will be thee final car in Bentley’s Centenary trilogy.