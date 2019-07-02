The Caribbean Islands, with their lush valleys and coconut covered hills, sugar cane and bananas, soft white sandy beaches and warm ocean breeze, are one of the most sought after holiday destinations in the world. Especially when you might want to take a break from the harsh winter days in other parts of the world.

Just imagine spending a few weeks in one of these superb Caribbean villas in St. John, away from the stress of daily life, just enjoying the sheer beauty of these islands, the awesome Caribbean sun, endless ocean views, relaxing walks on the beach and so many local treats.

Of course, there are also many incredible resorts that only the rich have access to or afford them. The best resorts like this are not simply luxury hotels that could have been located anywhere else in the world, but they seem to blend in everything together to perfectly match the environment, to have a sense of place, to be a real part of the Caribbean.

From the quality of service to the interior and exterior design and amenities provided and what the overall experience is, we have analyzed luxury resorts in the Caribbean islands available this year. Take a look on our list of the top 10 most amazing luxury resorts in the Caribbean:

10. Jumby Bay Island, Antigua

Jumby Bay Island is located on a 300 acre private island neighboring Antigua, a heaven of lush landscapes, palm trees and powder soft sand beaches. Getting there is possible only by boat, so the resort is as secluded as it gets. There is no urban landscape and no local population and the landscape has remained as pristine as it was centuries ago.

The resort offers 40 superbly decorated rooms and villas, which blend the beauty of the surrounding nature, tradition with elegance and simplicity, and there’s also the option of VIP amenities for those more pretentious.

9. Pink Sands Club, St Vincent and the Grenadines

The Pink Sands Club on St Vincent and the Grenadines is a recently built resort, now owned by the Mandarin Oriental, offering superb colorful designs, luxury amenities and a serene beach nearby. The resort literally put Canouan and St Vincent and the Grenadines on the map as a luxury destination.

8. Necker Island, British Virgin Islands

Belonging to Sir Richard Branson, the 74 acre private island is well known as one of the most idyllic places in the entire Caribbean. It has been added recently on Branson’s portfolio of unique private retreats as part of Virgin Limited Edition.

Beyond the obvious luxury amenities and superbly decorated rooms and suites and fabulous service, Necker Island features more than 200 beautiful flamingos as part of the family. The place can be rented in its entirety – for up to 34 persons – or individually on selected periods in the year.

7. Petit St Vincent, St Vincent and the Grenadines

Petit St Vincent, part of the aforementioned St Vincent and the Grenadines, is another superb destination in the Grenadines, but one that feels more like the castaway type of luxury destination. It’s a boutique beach resort with a unique charm, because there’s nothing else like it, and it’s probably for those people for whom the greatest luxury means seclusion from the outside world.

6. Parrot Cay By Como, Turks & Caicos

The famous Parrot Cay and favorite among celebrities and Hollywood stars, is a private island and award winning luxury resort in the Turks & Caicos. The island features a superb pristine beach with powder soft sand. Among the amenities, the resort comes with holistic therapies, yoga, diving activities and world class cuisine.

The rooms and suites feature superb interiors with comfy cotton covered chairs, cozy beds and teak furnishing. There are private villas which benefit of Como’s praised butlers non stop service and private pools.

5. Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s Dorado Beach is a rare apparition in the world or luxury resorts, an intimate and idyllic journey into serenity and harmony with nature. Formerly a 1,400 acre sugar plantation, Dorado Beach was transformed by the visionary Laurance Rockefeller into what’s now known as Puerto Rico’s most exclusive luxury resort.

Dorado Beach benefits most from nature, with a serene coastline, and a sense of place hard to find in other places. The resort blends perfectly into the surrounding nature. It offers private residences and a spa sanctuary, which in combination with the natural surroundings, create a mesmerizing experience for guests.

4. Hermitage Bay, Antigua

A natural paradise, Hermitage Bay on the island of Antigua, is a superb resort that cures everybody from the stress of day to day life in the city. It’s a private retreat, a 5 star boutique hotel with a superb location in a lovely bay on the west coast of Antigua. The hotel boasts 27 individual beach suites surrounded by 140 acres of lush tropical gardens and untouched land.

Hermitage Bay reminds of the old colonial era on Antigua, but offers the luxuries and amenities of a large hotel.

3. Jade Mountain, St Lucia

Jade Mountain is one the most fascination Caribbean resort. Situated on St Lucia, it offers superb suites each with its own infinity pool and individual bridge for access, with rugged stone faced columns rising to touch the sky.

There are a total of 29 suites, by the more appropriate term would be sanctuaries. They feature only three walls and have a more stage like appearance, fully embracing St Lucia’s twin peaks, the Pitons World Heritage Site and the wonderful Caribbean Sea.

2. Calabash, Grenada

Grenada, also known as the Spice Island, has something else to offer when it comes to luxurious destinations. Called Calabash, it’s probably the best place to stay on the entire island and one of the best in the entire Caribbean.

Calabash it’s a nice and cozy boutique resort located on Grenada’s most chill and lovely beach. The resort is family run, so expect nothing but friendliness and the great Grenadian hospitality combined with a unique charm and luxury.

1. Tortuga Bay, Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is probably one of the most impressive destinations in the world, and its recently transformed boutique resort Tortuga Bay, located in Punta Cana, is synonym with luxury and relaxation. It’s a superb resort and one of the most amazing in the Caribbean islands.