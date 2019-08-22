fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Need a Custom Garage? Ask Aston Martin’s Q Division for One

aston martin q division garages 7

The legendary British sports car manufacturer Aston Martin just found a new way to surprise us all. They’ve recently launched a new bespoke service offered by their brilliant team at the company’s Q division, that could now design custom garages for their clients. Well, when you’ve got a nice collection of some of their amazing supercars, you should also have a dream garage to keep them all in, right?

Aston Martin has already worked with Obermoser architects to design several custom garages and the first images and sketches of their work have been showcased during the announcement of the new service in Monterey. One of their most impressive works is a special garage situated right under a circular fish tank, a garage designed for a Valkyrie.

aston martin q division garages 1

Then there’s the circular glass covered garage design that seems like it’s moving up and down like a lift. At ground level, the glass capsule housing an Aston Martin Valhalla is surrounded by a fishtank, giving you the impression that the car is submerged.

The idea behind their unique garage design service is that if you can afford one of their most special cars, you also need a special place to keep it, as the garage will be at least as important as the house you live in. The Aston Martin Automotive Galleries containing their most impressive garage designs was recently revealed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Would you like an Aston Martin garage?

aston martin q division garages 8

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Aston Martin V888 kitchen 1
The New V888 Aston Martin: No, it’s not a Supercar, it’s a Super Kitchen
2019 aston martin vantage heritage racing editions 1
Aston Martin Unveiled The New Vantage Heritage Racing Editions
Aston Martin DBS 59 1
Aston Martin DBS 59 Celebrates 24 Hours Of Le Mans 1-2 From 1959
aston martin dbs superleggera james bond 3
A special edition Aston Martin DBS Superleggera On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

The Final Batches of Samuel Bronfman’s LaSalle Distillery: Crown Royal XR Limited Edition

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.