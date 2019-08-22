Need a Custom Garage? Ask Aston Martin’s Q Division for One

The legendary British sports car manufacturer Aston Martin just found a new way to surprise us all. They’ve recently launched a new bespoke service offered by their brilliant team at the company’s Q division, that could now design custom garages for their clients. Well, when you’ve got a nice collection of some of their amazing supercars, you should also have a dream garage to keep them all in, right?

Aston Martin has already worked with Obermoser architects to design several custom garages and the first images and sketches of their work have been showcased during the announcement of the new service in Monterey. One of their most impressive works is a special garage situated right under a circular fish tank, a garage designed for a Valkyrie.

Then there’s the circular glass covered garage design that seems like it’s moving up and down like a lift. At ground level, the glass capsule housing an Aston Martin Valhalla is surrounded by a fishtank, giving you the impression that the car is submerged.

The idea behind their unique garage design service is that if you can afford one of their most special cars, you also need a special place to keep it, as the garage will be at least as important as the house you live in. The Aston Martin Automotive Galleries containing their most impressive garage designs was recently revealed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Would you like an Aston Martin garage?