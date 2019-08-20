The Beauty and the Beast: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster

The new special edition Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster has been officially unveiled by the Italian supercar maker at The Quail’s Motorsport Gathering, which took place just a few days ago in Monterey. Following on the jaw dropping coupe version that was released last year, the new Aventador SVJ Roadster, dubbed 63, marks the year when Lamborghini was founded, 1963.

The same number will also mark the total number of units being produced. Among the features that make the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster unique, there are eight totally new designs, including the matte gray Grigio Acheso paintjob with orange Arancio Dac details.

Each special edition model will get either matte or shiny carbon fiber roof, engine cover, air vents, windscreen rim and wing mirrors. The rims will come in a superb matte titanium finish and each car will also carry the bespoke SVJ 63 livery and a ‘x of 63’ numbered plate.

The interior of the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster boasts no less than three Alcantara leather variations, with a lot of carbon fiber elements and Lamborghini’s patented lightweight CarbonSkin.

On the performance side, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster is motorized by the most powerful V12 Lamborghini has ever produced, outputting 770 horse power and 720 Nm of torque.

Acceleration is lightning fast, this car reaching 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds, and the top speed being well over 350 km/h. Would you like to be one of the 63 lucky owners ?