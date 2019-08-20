Halekulani Okinawa is the Japanese Island’s New Luxury Haven

Halekulani Okinawa opened its gates last month on the blissful island of Okinawa, Japan. Set in the middle of the lush greenery of the Japanese island, this hotel is like a luxury oasis that takes full advantage of the amazing natural energy that the island offers.

The beach-front hotel tries to blend in nature with luxury in its spectacular guest rooms, suites and villas, that offer all the comfort and amenities one could wish for, plus stunning views of the sea and the pristine beaches around. Halekulani Okinawa awaits its guests with no less than 360 gorgeous rooms, including 47 fabulous suites and 5 superb cliff-side villas.

This new high-end hotel follows in the footsteps of its sister property, the Halekulani Waikiki, and continues on the brand’s philosophy of creating an elegant and quiet haven. Guests can enjoy the amazing spa treatments and well being programs offered, or simply relax in their villa’s private hot springs, at the pool or walking along the serene white beaches.

For the more active vacationers out there, Halekulani Okinawa offers the ESCAPES program, which includes private trips throughout Okinawa, curated by the concierge team at the hotel.

What’s more, the hotel’s signature restaurants come with some interesting dining options, serving haute cuisine which combines traditional French dishes with innovative Japanese ingredients or traditional Japanese dishes with a twist.

There’s also a steakhouse which offers fine local meat paired with international acclaimed wines. No matter your preferences, there’s something for everyone there.