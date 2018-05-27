MW50+ by Master & Dynamic Will Bring More Joy In Your Life

The high-end audio specialists at Master & Dynamic have added yet another impressive piece to their ever-expanding collection of audio products. The new MW50+ wireless On and Over-Ear Headphones are available in three superb combinations, with silver metal and brown leather, silver metal and black leather, as well as a black metal/black leather version; each of them will set you back $399.

Compact and lightweight, the 2-in-1 MW50+ headphones were designed with the urban lifestyle in mind, allowing users the choice of an on-ear or over-ear experience in one pair of headphones. The versatile set before you features interchangeable magnetic ear pads, which means you’ll be able to savor the same audio atmosphere you get at home on the move as well.

Could it be a coincidence that we are also witnessing the launch of Master & Dynamic’s MW50+ campaign: Listen, Your Way? Probably not, and you would be naive to think so. The MW50+ will come with signature Master & Dynamic design elements, such as a minimal industrial aesthetic, precision details, premium materials, and tactile components.

We are accustomed to these details, and we’ll always love them. The new headphones also pack multi-point connection, a 16-hour lithium ion rechargeable battery, and a heavy grain cowhide leather headband. Custom 40-mm beryllium drivers hide beneath this cool exterior, but that’s beside the point when you’re enjoying life at its fullest.